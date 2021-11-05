CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — The northbound lanes on Route 202 in Malvern are now reopened after an apparent milk truck crash. The incident happened between Routes 401 and 29 early Friday morning.

The Route 401 ramp to Route 29 is also closed.

Chopper 3 get a look at the scene around 6:15 a.m. with what appears to be a milk truck on its side.

No one was injured.