MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — The northbound lanes on Route 202 in Malvern are now reopened after an apparent milk truck crash. The incident happened between Routes 401 and 29 early Friday morning.
The Route 401 ramp to Route 29 is also closed.
Chopper 3 get a look at the scene around 6:15 a.m. with what appears to be a milk truck on its side.
#CHOPPER3 live on scene of this messy accident involving a truck carrying milk that spilled over on RT-202 in #Malvern. NB lanes are CLOSED between Routes 401 & 29 causing significant delays during the morning commute. Drivers can take RT-30 as an alternate. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/BSE0xd4L1X
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) November 5, 2021
No one was injured.