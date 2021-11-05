SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Eyewitness News reported Thursday about mailbox thefts happening in West Philadelphia. Now, there is word of similar thefts occurring in Delaware County.
The Springfield Township police chief says they’re investigating reports that personal checks have been removed from Post Office mailboxes throughout the township.
According to postal authorities, a group, or groups, have been able to duplicate the master mailbox key to access the content of the boxes.
Here are some tips to avoid being a victim:
- Use online billing
- Directly hand envelopes containing payments to your mail carrier
- Take mail inside the post office