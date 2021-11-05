PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students in Northeast Philadelphia got quite a surprise Friday morning when Philly native Kevin Hart made a surprise visit to his alma mater, George Washington High School.

Hart, who graduated from George Washington High School in 1997, was there to talk with students about the importance of being financially responsible.

He told them why understanding the value of a dollar and saving money is something he wished he had learned when he was still in school.

The program, called Hart Of it All, is in partnership with JPMorgan Chase.

Hart also spoke with students in Washington, D.C. and in New York but says he was so happy to be home.

“I had no idea that I would get hit with this type of excitement and feeling when I was walking the halls or when I was in front of the kids, I was just looking at it as something cool to do, an opportunity to speak to this generation,” Hart said, “but it really does take you back and it takes you to a time of feel good. You know, a lot of good things happened to me at this high school, a lot of great relationships were made and I can see some of those faces that came here today so I can say, all in all, it’s pretty dope.”

