SKIPPACK, Pa. (CBS) — When you are looking for a place to dine out, you might want a nice atmosphere, friendly service and of course, delicious food. If you’re hoping to come away feeling “well-fed,” we’ve got just the spot for you located in Skippack. CBS3 heads to Well Fed for this week’s Taste with Tori.

If you notice a big ol’ belly on Skippack Pike, that’s a sign you’re about to dine on delicious comfort food. You’ll find scratch-made plates that never get told thanks to a few twists that keep them new and exciting.

You might even find a hog on your plate.

snapshot (5) snapshot (4) snapshot (3) snapshot (2)

Well Fed was started by two high school buddies who later became business partners and south out to shine up an old neighborhood gem that needed a bright future.

“This has actually been a restaurant for a long, long time,” one of the owners said.

The restaurant was previously a 50s style diner that was sponge-painted yellow.

They infused it with some TLC and called it Well Fed. It’s a place that’s been preserving the home in “hometown” for most of their employees and the generations of families who’ve dined here.

“We’ve retained most of what was here and built on to that, this guy has been working since day one,” he added.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.