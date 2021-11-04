CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Kensington that killed a 23-year-old is under investigation, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened Wednesday around 9:35 p.m. on the 3000 block of Lee Street.

According to the department, a 37-year-old man was shot once in the leg and is in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was hit multiple times in the chest and back. He arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle but was pronounced dead half an hour later.

There have been no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here