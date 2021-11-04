PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The bribery and corruption trial for Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon continues Thursday morning after more questions about Henon’s involvement in the Verizon Fios rollout. Prosecutors focused on the 2016 hearing yet again Wednesday in Henon’s case.
The hearing happened at the same time Verizon workers, represented by the Communications Workers of America, were on strike. Prosecutors called the hearing “a veiled shakedown.”
One of the witnesses was Edward Mooney, as executive with the CWA. He was asked if the meeting was used to pressure Verizon during the labor dispute. Mooney said his job was and is to make sure the workers are taken care of.
The trial resumes Thursday at 9:30 a.m.