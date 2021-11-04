TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A truck driver with no prior political experience has defeated one of the most powerful Democrats in New Jersey. Republican Edward Durr has won the District 2 Senate Seat, over incumbent Steve Sweeney, the state senate president.
That district includes parts of Gloucester and Cumberland Counties, as well as all of Salem County.
Durr is a commercial truck driver.
He spent just $153 on his entire campaign.
Sweeney has led the state senate since 2010.
"The results from Tuesday's election continue to come in, for instance there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county," Sweeney said in a statement on Thursday. "While I am currently trailing in the race, we want to make sure every vote is counted. Our voters deserve that, and we will wait for the final results."