PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trash pickup problems around Philadelphia have been reported for months. Now, there’s a new report providing a better idea of just how bad the situation is in some neighborhoods.
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart released a report Thursday showing the pandemic’s impact on trash collection.READ MORE: Jack Ciattarelli, Not Conceding, Says New Jersey Governor's Race Result Will Be Legal, Fair
Rhynhart says trash was collected on time just 53% of the time this year, compared to 83% in 2019.READ MORE: Ruth Ann Minner, Delaware's First And Only Female Governor, Dies
The spots with the worst trash collection are in East Mount Airy, South Philadelphia, West Philadelphia and Southwest Philadelphia.
CBS3 reached out to the Streets Department for comment and haven’t heard back.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Inferno: Car Crash Involving Deer, Tanker Truck Ignites Massive Fireball In Ocean County
The full report can be read by clicking here.