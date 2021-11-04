PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is in the hospital after Philadelphia police say a crash damaged four cars overnight. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.
CBS3 captured images of the remaining damage as crews cleaned up the debris.READ MORE: 2021 NJ Election: Democratic Incumbent Phil Murphy Wins 2nd Term As Governor, Beating Republican Jack Ciattarelli
Details are limited at this time, but police said all four drivers stayed at the scene following the accident.New Jersey Ban On Single-Use Plastic Straws Goes Into Effect Thursday
The cause is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: Man Shot In Chest On Lawndale Neighborhood Street, Philadelphia Police Say