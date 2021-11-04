PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two women were shot and killed inside an apparent speakeasy in North Philadelphia Thursday. It happened on the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
Police say a 56-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed. A 31-year-old woman was also shot multiple times in the torso and killed.
Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.
“The shooter or shooters were standing on the sidewalk in front of the property and fired at least seven shots into the property. Some went through the door — we believe the door may have been partially open and struck both females that were just inside of the property,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
No arrests have been made.
