PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will hold a virtual COVID-19 response briefing Wednesday morning. The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
The CDC gave final approval Tuesday night for Pfizer’s child-size COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11. Philadelphia health officials are expected to update their plan for child vaccine rollout Wednesday.
- What: The City of Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the City’s response
- Who: Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 3
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly