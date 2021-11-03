WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) – The United States Postal Service is holding several job fairs this month for people in the Philadelphia suburbs. There is a job fair Wednesday at the Warminster Post Office on Mearns Road.
It started at 11 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m.
There is also one Thursday at the Lansdale Post Office.
Anyone interested in applying to a position with the USPS must be at least 18 years old and pass a criminal background check and drug test.
Click here to view a list of open positions with the USPS.