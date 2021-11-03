PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home invasion in South Philadelphia early Wednesday morning ended with gunfire and a couple in the hospital. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home on South 23rd Street.

Philadelphia police said the incident started at one victim’s car; the suspects came up to a 52-year-old man and took his wallet and watch before forcing their way inside the home.

That’s where the suspects got into a struggle with the victim, his 47-year-old girlfriend, and her sister.

“They’re actually trying to hold the door and stop these individuals that are trying to break into the property,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3, adding, “We believe they weren’t satisfied at that point, and then when the victim ran inside of his property, they wanted to continue.”

Small added the suspects asked the victims where the valuables were inside the home. According to the department, the couple’s two children were upstairs at the time of the incident. They were not injured.

Two victims – the man and his girlfriend – were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

