PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have any Halloween candy leftover? A dentist is buying your treats for a great cause.
Dr. David Bresler has already collected pounds and pounds of candy at his Northeast Philadelphia office. His goal is to prevent cavities and to help our troops.
He explains how it works.
“Buy back candy from kids, giving them money to buy some toys or anything like that. We then match those donations to a couple different local charities — Alex’s Lemonade Stand and the Sunshine Foundation. And all the candy that you see here, plus a lot more that we have in the back is then donated to the troops through Operation Gratitude,” Bresler said.
Dr. Bresler is paying $1 per pound of candy, up to 5 pounds.
You can drop off the candy at 240 Geiger Road in the Northeast.