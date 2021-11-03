TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The match-up the entire nation is watching is tight, with incumbent Governor Phil Murphy pulling ahead as of 10 a.m. The race is close with Murphy now at 49.66% of the vote and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli close behind at 49.6%

Both spoke to their supporters early Wednesday morning at their election night headquarters.

Murphy appeared on stage at Asbury Park’s convention hall, enthusiastic and hopeful for a win.

Ciattarelli’s camp in Bridgewater was a bit more lively Tuesday night though, at times breaking out into cheers.

Ciattarrelli’s campaign cast Gov. Murphy as out of touch with taxpayer concerns. He sought support from those who disagree with Murphy’s handling of the pandemic.

“We’re going to lower property taxes, make it a better place to do business,” he said early Wednesday morning. “We’re gonna downsize state government. We’re gonna support our state and local police, and we’re going to get back to basics teaching critical life skills in our schools.”

Murphy, on the other hand, focused on what he says he’s built during his tenure as governor.

“Our mission has been simple to build a state where every child regardless of race or gender, creed or zip code has the opportunity to live out their hopes and achieve their American Dream,” he said. “These are the values we have put to work. We are leading with compassion and empathy and not anger and despair.”

Ciattarelli had a slight lead over Murphy early Wednesday morning, but counties that historically trend democratic had yet to report full results. As of 10 a.m., Murphy pulled ahead with a slight lead over Ciattarelli.

The race remains close.

