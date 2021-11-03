TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The match up the entire nation is watching is still too close to call. The race for New Jersey governor is still neck and neck as of early morning Wednesday.

For the latest results, click here.

First-term incumbent Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli both spoke to their supporters earlier this morning at their election night headquarters.

Murphy appeared onstage at Asbury Park’s convention hall, enthusiastic and hopeful for a win. Ciattarelli’s camp in Bridgewater was a bit more lively last night though, at times breaking out into cheers.

Ciattarrelli’s campaign cast the governor as out of touch with taxpayer concerns. He sought support from those who disagree with Murphy’s handling of the pandemic.

“We’re going to lower property taxes, make it a better place to do business,” he said early Wednesday morning. “We’re gonna downsize state government. We’re gonna support our state and local police, and we’re going to get back to basics teaching critical life skills in our schools.”

Murphy, on the other hand, focused on what he says he’s built during his tenure as governor.

“Our mission has been simple to build a state where every child regardless of race or gender, creed or zip code has the opportunity to live out their hopes and achieve their American Dream,” he said. “These are the values we have put to work. We are leading with compassion and empathy and not anger and despair.”

Returns show Ciattarelli with a slight lead over Murphy, but counties that historically trend democratic have yet to report full results.