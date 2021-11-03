TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — It looks like one of the most powerful men in New Jersey politics will soon be out of a job. This would be one of the most stunning election upsets in state history.
State Senate President Steve Sweeney is losing to Republican challenger Ed Durr by a little more than 2,000 votes.
For live results, click here. For results right to your phone, download the CBS Philly app.READ MORE: New Jersey Governor Race Still Too Close To Call As Votes Continue To Be Counted
Durr is a commercial truck driver who’s never been involved in politics before.READ MORE: Defense For Philadelphia Union Boss John Dougherty Presents Case After Judge Drops One Bribery Charge
Sweeney has led the state senate since 2010.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Double Homicide Of Mother, Son In Lower Oxford Township
Meanwhile, the race for New Jersey governor is still neck and neck.