By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — It looks like one of the most powerful men in New Jersey politics will soon be out of a job. This would be one of the most stunning election upsets in state history.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney is losing to Republican challenger Ed Durr by a little more than 2,000 votes.

Durr is a commercial truck driver who’s never been involved in politics before.

Sweeney has led the state senate since 2010.

Meanwhile, the race for New Jersey governor is still neck and neck.