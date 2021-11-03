LOWER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a double murder in Chester County Wednesday. The incident took place on the 300 block of Ashmun Avenue in Lower Oxford Township.

On Wednesday evening, the coroner left with the victims’ bodies, but police have closed the street as they continue to investigate.

There are a lot of questions surrounding this double homicide, but one thing Eyewitness News has learned is that the victims are a mother and her adult son.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the 300 block of Ashmun Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning for two people in cardiac arrest.

Family members tell Eyewitness News the female victim is Kimberly Harris.

Around 1 a.m., Harris’ other son, Jaden, came home to find his mother and twin brother unconscious and called police.

“They were very nice people,” Robert Palmer, a neighbor of the victims, said. “Very quiet.”

When authorities got to the home, EMS attempted CPR but were unsuccessful. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

“Right now, I feel stunned and shocked,” Palmer said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be her. Because you just never think something like that can happen to a person.”

One of Harris’ sons attended Lincoln University, where a spokesperson for the school says the mother was an Aramark employee at the university.

“He was around here during the summer, winter, it didn’t matter the weather,” Briana Townsend, of Lincoln University, said. “He was always exercising, trying to lose weight.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 Police are investigating a double homicide in Lower Oxford Township. Kimberly Harris and her adult son were found dead in their home under “suspicious circumstances”. Still unclear who the killer is. Police say there’s no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/BcgweT8TrW — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) November 3, 2021

Law enforcement has been at the house all day. The Troop J Major Case Team has been activated to investigate the double homicide. They are working in conjunction with the Kennett Township Police Department, Chester County detectives, and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

“I never thought I’d live somewhere where something like this could happen,” Townsend said. “You see it everywhere else, on the internet and then it happens around you and you’re like wow.”

This is still a very active investigation. Eyewitness News has been told that there’s currently no threat to the public.

Out of respect for the family, a representative from Lincoln University says they will not be releasing a statement.