PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new primary care clinic is now open for business in North Philadelphia. Dr. Ala Stanford along with staff and supporters said a brief prayer outside the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity which opened its doors to patients Wednesday morning.
The location has five doctors and additional health care workers, offering primary care, COVID tests and vaccines, as well as other medical treatment.READ MORE: USPS Hosting Job Fairs In Philadelphia Suburbs This Month In Effort To Fill Open Positions
“I feel grateful,” Stanford said. “I feel privileged to be able to take care of folks, that they’re using us, that they trust us to be their primary caregiver, and so I’m just ready to go.”READ MORE: New Jersey Governor Race Still Too Close To Call As Votes Continue To Be Counted
Dr. Stanford is best known as the founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Orders More Than 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer's Child-Size COVID-19 Vaccine, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole Says
She hopes the clinic becomes a model nationwide for culturally-relevant health care.