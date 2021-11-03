PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 36-year-old was found dead in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. This happened around just after midnight Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Tioga Street.
Witnesses told officers they were working on the vehicle when the shooter walked up to the victim and started firing. The car was still at the scene early Wednesday morning with its hood up.
Police said at least six shorts were fired. The shooting is still under investigation.
