LIVE RESULTSNew Jersey Governor, Philadelphia District Attorney & More
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 36-year-old was found dead in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. This happened around just after midnight Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Tioga Street.

tioga st shooting kensington phiadelphia

Witnesses told officers they were working on the vehicle when the shooter walked up to the victim and started firing. The car was still at the scene early Wednesday morning with its hood up.

tioga st shooting kensington phiadelphia

Police said at least six shorts were fired. The shooting is still under investigation.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here