HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Republicans on the cusp of sweeping statewide judicial races in Pennsylvania, the GOP is finding more reasons to smile a year away from a high-stakes election in which voters will pick a new governor and a new U.S. senator. Republicans could be considered favored in both contests next year: the party of the president almost always loses seats in Congress in mid-term elections, and a Republican has always replaced an outgoing Democratic governor in Pennsylvania’s modern political era.

One Republican campaign strategist, Christopher Nicholas, pointed to a slate of countywide victories in Bucks County, a political bellwether north of Philadelphia, as well as other pickups in Philadelphia’s suburbs where Democrats thrived while former President Donald Trump was in office.

“You can’t say, ‘as goes the Bucks County controller’s race, so goes the state,’” Nicholas said. “But, when you look at that, it bodes well.”

Pennsylvania’s race for U.S. Senate is expected to be among the nation’s most competitive next year.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s governor’s office is one of eight on ballots next year where a Democrat is serving in a state either won by Trump or in a presidential battleground where President Joe Biden beat Trump.

On Tuesday, Republicans won open seats on statewide appeals courts, including a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court.

