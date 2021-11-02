PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly’s own Will Smith is the latest celebrity to open up about his mental health. The two-time Oscar nominee revealed he once contemplated suicide.
Smith is talking about that and more in a new YouTube docuseries.
The series shows the actor trying to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks, but also focuses on his physical and mental health.
In the trailer, Smith gets emotional discussing a dark time in his life. The series, Will Smith: The Best Shape Of My Life, will debut online on Nov. 8.
Smith’s memoir will be in bookstores the next day.