WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A person is dead early Tuesday morning in an automobile accident that struck and killed a pedestrian in Warminster, Bucks County, police say. The accident occurred at 6:30 a.m. in the area of Street and Newton Road.
#Breaking: Pedestrian struck & killed by an SUV on Street Rd in Warminster. All traffic diverted at S. Newtown Rd. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/doCTAUtgBb
— Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) November 2, 2021
Street Road is currently closed in both directions at this time and will experience heavy traffic congestion in the area, according to a release.
The accident is under investigation.