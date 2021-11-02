CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County, Local News, Warminster

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A person is dead early Tuesday morning in an automobile accident that struck and killed a pedestrian in Warminster, Bucks County, police say. The accident occurred at 6:30 a.m. in the area of Street and Newton Road.

Street Road is currently closed in both directions at this time and will experience heavy traffic congestion in the area, according to a release.

The accident is under investigation.