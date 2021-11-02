PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you have any Tastykakes sitting around your house, you may need to get rid of them. The company is recalling some multi-packs of chocolate cupcakes, creme-filled chocolate cupcakes and buttercream iced cupcakes sold at stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
The products include:
- Tastekake Chocolate Cupcakes with the UPC, 0-25600-00219-3, and expiration dates of Dec. 14, Dec. 18 and Dec. 21
- Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes with the UPC, 0-25600-00223-0, with the expiration dates of Dec. 14 and Dec. 18.
- Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes with the UPCs, 0-25600-00230-8 and 0-25600-00230-8, and the expiration dates of Dec. 14 and Dec. 18
- Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, inner packages solid individually, with the UPC, 0-25600-00004-5, and expiration date of Dec. 18
If you have the cupcakes, you should throw them out or return them for a refund.