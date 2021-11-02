Philadelphia Police Identify Father Shot, Killed While In Car With 2 Daughters In Queen Village As Raymond Lighty

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the father who was shot and killed Monday night as 42-year-old Raymond Lighty of Upper Darby. He was shot multiple times at point-blank range in the torso and chest while inside a car with his two daughters. The two girls were not injured.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of South 4th Street around 5:45 p.m. in the city’s Queen Village section. He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m., according to police.

Philadelphia police are searching for the shooter who fired a semi-automatic weapon into the gray minivan Lighty and his two daughters were inside.

“We found 14 bullet holes in the front windshield,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police are still trying to figure out a motive and are currently reviewing surveillance cameras from the area.

A weapon was recovered, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.