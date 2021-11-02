PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Better pull out the winter coats! The time has come to pull the winter coats out of the closet and turn your thermostat to heat.

Temperatures have quickly dropped across the Philadelphia region and a freeze warning will be in effect for parts of Southeastern Pennsylvania overnight.

The freeze warning is expected to impact all counties with the exception of Philadelphia and Delaware County from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

⚠️🌱Cover your tenders!

🥶Freeze Warning for most of Eastern PA

😨Frost Advisory for Philly, DelCo., South Jersey & Northern DE

⏰ Tonight & tomorrow morning

🪴🍅Cover or bring indoors your plants & veggies @CBSPhilly — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) November 2, 2021

A frost advisory is issued for Philadelphia, Delaware County, South Jersey and New Castle County from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The region could experience its first 30-degree weather of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday. The first frost is likely across the Philadelphia suburbs.

CBS3’s Lauren Casey says outdoor plants and sensitive vegetation should be brought indoors or covered this evening. A hard freeze is possible in parts of the Poconos, this occurs when temperatures stay at or below 28 degrees for two or more hours.

Feels like temperatures will run in the 20s for Philadelphia’s north and west suburbs and in the New Jersey Pinelands. Under abundant sunshine, temperatures will rebound nicely into the low 50’s in and around Philly to make for a cool but pleasant afternoon.

Unseasonably cool temperatures are expected to remain through Friday before rebounding for the weekend.

Daylight Saving Time ends overnight Saturday and Sunday we will experience the first sunset before 5 p.m.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.