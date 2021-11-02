PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old is dead and two others are in critical condition after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the victims were shot near North 15th Street and Parish Street on Monday around 2:30 am.
Twenty-two-year-old Jaden McCaskill was shot multiple times in the back. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were shot multiple times in the torso. At last check, they were in extremely critical condition.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
