PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So far, there are eight cancellations Tuesday morning at Philadelphia International Airport as American Airlines tries to get its operations back to normal after cancelling thousands of flights last weekend. On Monday, American cancelled more than 450 flights nationwide. And over the weekend, the airline cancelled nearly 2,000 flights.
American says the trouble began with high winds at its Dallas-Fort Worth hub, which slowed operations and caused crews to get out of position.READ MORE: Automobile Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Warminster, Bucks County, Police Say
Eyewitness News spoke with frustrated American Airlines customers at Philadelphia International.READ MORE: 2021 Election Guide: What You Need To Know To Vote In Pennsylvania, New Jersey
“Two hours before my flight, I got the cancel email,” Shelby Randolph said. “And I had work the next day… so I’m probably never flying with American Airlines again.”MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Eagles Legend Brian Dawkins Speaks With Students At George Washington High School
American also cited staffing shortages as a reason for the delays but said nearly 1,800 flights attendants started returning from pandemic leave Monday.