SKIPPACK, Pa. (CBS) — Now that Halloween is behind us, many people have their sights on the upcoming holiday season. In this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to S.A. Oliver & Co. in Skippack, the perfect little shop to get you into the spirit of giving.

“I grew up in western New York and there’s a small town called Medina, New York,” Steve Oliver said. “It’s the type that you see Christmas movies about, and I remember as a kid walking down and there’s Christmas music playing and there’s beautiful lights strung across and everything and literally shops. A lot of people will say, ‘Oh my God, your store should be on Hallmark, it’s like a Hallmark Christmas video.”

As we enter the season of giving, if you’re looking for something special to give your house a feeling of home, give your family something to talk about over that turkey or give a friend something that represents your thoughtfulness in Skippack, S.A. Oliver & Co. is a stop for that something you just need.

Opened by Oliver in 2018, he and his associate and friend Joy seasonally design various vignettes to try to trigger your imagination.

“We always called it, explore, discover and dream,” Oliver said.

While at the same time inch you closer to feeling the spirit of this small town.

Just as we’ve seen in those holiday movies, people eventually came together again for S.A. Oliver & Co. when they reopened.

This year, they hope to see you even more as in the olden days, happy golden days of yore.

Watch the video above for more on S.A. Oliver & Co.