MARCUS HOOK, Pa. (CBS) — Fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a massive fire at an abandoned warehouse in Marcus Hook, Delaware County on Monday night. The fire reached four alarms as firefighters from Delaware, Chester and New Castle Counties worked through the night to get it under control.

It’s been 22 hours since firefighters first showed up on the scene. The fire is under control but crews continue to put out hot spots. We’re talking about a 233,000 square foot space that was burning.

Neighbors tell CBS3 they say saw the fire erupt at the abandoned warehouse Monday evening, and in no time they saw a plume of thick white smoke billowing into the sky. Shortly after, orange flames ravaged the building.

Crews from Delaware and Chester Counties, and New Castle, Delaware fought the flames from above.

People that live near East 10th Street and Yates Avenue say the heat and flames were intense, even from hundreds of feet away.

It did take until Tuesday morning to get the fire and smoke to simmer. Officials say it’s not unusual in instances like this four-alarm for a fire to take some time to get under control.

On Monday night neighbors were told to stay inside and shelter in place. On Tuesday afternoon, they had more freedom to move around but parts of the roadway remain blocked off.

Crews have been switching out in order to continue fighting the blaze. CBS3 was told the building was being demolished to make room for new development.

As they breathe a sigh of relief this evening, neighbors were watching firefighters with intrigue and horror.

“I was at my daughter’s house and the fire was immense, but luckily the fire — the wind — the wind was blowing towards the river because if it would have blew this way, from the embers would have caught fire,” Frank Bilkington said. “The firemen had a heck of a time fighting this fire. Maintaining it under control. The heat was so intense, you could feel it on your face and it was like ready to melt the paint off the side of the house where my daughter lives. That’s how close she was.”

Fire officials say the building was empty at the time of the fire. Luckily, there are no injuries to report.

The cause remains under investigation.