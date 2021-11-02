PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the big races being watched in our region on Tuesday is Philadelphia’s district attorney election. Incumbent Democrat Larry Kranser is seeking a second term in office. He’s facing a challenge from Republican Charles Peruto.

From what CBS3 has seen so far Tuesday morning voter turnout appears to be light compared to the 2020 Presidential Election when a record number of people turned out.

Incumbent Larry Krasner voted earlier in the morning at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Center City. Meanwhile, his challenger, criminal defense attorney Chuck Peruto voted in Rittenhouse Square at Trinity Church.

A major factor in this race is the city’s crime rate. As of midnight, at least 460 people have been killed so far this year. That’s 11% higher than this time last year.

CBS3 caught up with both Krasner and Peruto as they were voting.

“There are two things that are central to what we have to do,” Krasner said. “One is to focus on the most serious crime, but the other one to bring reform and Philadelphians know what they want and that’s what they want. We’re going to continue to do that. We’ll have more specific announcements as we move forward but we’re really excited about a second term.”

Peruto tells CBS3 he is hopeful.

“Hopeful, hopeful at best. I know what the numbers are. But if I lose, it’s not going to be because I didn’t work hard. I’m on no sleep, I’ve been on no sleep for the last three weeks. So I just keep my fingers crossed and hope for the best,” Peruto said.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. in Philadelphia.