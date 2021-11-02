MARCUS HOOK, Pa. (CBS) — A massive four-alarm warehouse fire broke out in Marcus Hook, Delaware County Monday night. Firefighters have been battling the blaze for hours now at the 200 block of East 10th Street.
The fire marks the second warehouse fire this week. On Sunday, a warehouse fire occurred in Port Richmond. Although the Marcus Hook fire started Monday evening, crews just wrapped up putting out the fire Tuesday morning.
Firefighter crews from Delaware and Chester counties and New Castle, Delaware responded to the fire just after 6 p.m. Monday. It quickly became a four-alarm fire.
Officials tell Eyewitness News that these types of fires take a while to get under control.
Residents in the area were asked to stay inside until the smoke lifted.
At the time of the fire, the building was empty and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Eyewitness News Wakisha Bailey contributed to this story.