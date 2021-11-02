PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Younger children are now one step closer to getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. A CDC committee unanimously approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 Tuesday evening.

Now, the CDC director needs to sign off on the vaccine so it can start going in the arms of children.

CBS3’s Stephanie Stahl has a new way to help children who are anxious about getting the vaccine.

There is a new high-tech way to help make shots less scary for children and it could be handy as the new pediatric COVID-19 vaccine could be available as soon as Wednesday.

The orange-labeled Pfizer vaccines for younger children are being shipped to 20,000 locations.

“Over the next couple of days, several million doses will start arriving at pediatricians and family doctors’ offices, pharmacies, children’s hospitals, community health centers, rural health clinics and other locations,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

The only problem is shots aren’t so popular with most kids. An estimated 63% of children are afraid of needles and so are many parents. One program is using science, technology and superheroes to help kids overcome needle anxiety.

Nine-year-old Azariah Bannister is getting ready for his flu shot by working with Super Meg – a chatbot. It teaches breathing and distraction techniques. Science shows the source of pain lies in the brain.

“Pain is not just about the needle going in the skin, it’s about the anxieties,” pediatric psychologist Jody Thomas said.

Experts say making kids feel empowered can help.

“Young kids often feel like they don’t have a choice to get that poke, so as much choice as we can give them — which arm do we want that poke in it? Which toy do you want to bring? Do you want to sit on my lap?” Thomas said.

For Azariah, he plans to use his new superpowers for the next big shot — his COVID vaccine.

“The pandemic and it’s very fatal, I don’t want to get sick,” Azariah said.

Doctors say the pediatric vaccine can’t arrive soon enough. New numbers out Tuesday show 6.4 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 100,000 new cases were last month.