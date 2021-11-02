Philadelphia Eagles Legend Brian Dawkins Speaks With Students At George Washington High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles legend Brian Dawkins is using technology to help young people make positive choices. Dawkins spoke with students at George Washington High School Monday in Somerton.
George Washington is the latest school to use his foundation’s “Owning Your Cerebral Wellness” course.Automobile Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Warminster, Bucks County, Police Say
READ MORE: 2021 Election Guide: What You Need To Know To Vote In Pennsylvania, New Jersey
The course provides resources to educators and students to help their mental health. They will complete the course online.
“It’s really a message of hope and inspiration to individuals that may not feel like they have everything that everybody else has,” the NFL Hall of Famer said. “But, it’s not the things you have outwardly that matters, it’s what you develop on the inside that truly matters.”MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Native Will Smith Opens Up About Mental Health, Says He Once Contemplated Suicide
Dawkins touches on those topics and more in his new book “Blessed By The Best: My Journey To Canton And Beyond.”