CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to elect their next governor – and there’s a lot of excitement in the air. The incumbent, Democrat Governor Phil Murphy, kicked off his Election Day tour of the Garden State in Cherry Hill.

Gov. Murphy greeted a crowd of supporters Tuesday morning outside the Camden County Democratic Committee headquarters. Murphy is seeking a second term and says his policies have helped the working and middle class.

He faces former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who is considered a moderate Republican. He stopped by Randazzo Bakery in his hometown of Raritan, North Jersey on Tuesday. He’s previously attacked Murphy over both property taxes and his coronavirus restrictions but today both candidates are urging voters to turn out and say they’re feeling good about the election.

“To see this crowd as fired up as they are, it’s a great way to start the day. I take nothing for granted, but this gives me a kick in my step for sure,” Murphy said.

“We did work our plan,” Ciattarelli said. “I think we’re right where we need to be, I really do. I feel that this is a dead heat just as it always has been over the past 40 years.”

Poll workers at Kingsway Church say voter turnout has been really good so far.

Both candidates need voters to show up. One poll from Rutgers-Eagleton released on Monday shows Murphy leads his Republican challenger by eight percentage points.