PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voters in Philadelphia and New Jersey have various referendums on their ballots. In addition to making decisions about candidates, voters will be weighing in on some other issues.

Among them, Philadelphians will be asked about changing the city’s charter to urge the state legislature to decriminalize marijuana and allow it to be sold outside of medical programs.

However, no matter what voters decide on this, it’s non-binding and the state legislature doesn’t have to take any action.

Another question in Philadelphia is related to hiring for city jobs.

Eyewitness News spoke with Pat Christmas with the Committee of Seventy, who explains what is at stake.

“We have a civil service system here in Philadelphia and the service is set up to make sure that we hire and we promote based on merit. So when you seek a city job or when you seek a promotion, you take an assessment or an exam of some sort and then you get put onto a list. We’ve had a restriction going back several years where a hiring manager with the city can only consider the top two scores on that list. And that very rigid rule of two, as it’s called, has been in place since the mid 20th century because at the time we had big concerns around political decisions and patronage in city government. And so the proposal here is to eliminate that rule of two and give the HR officials with the city the flexibility to consider not just the top two scores on these lists, but the top five, the top eight. However many they think they need for a given job,” Christmas said.

In New Jersey, voters will see a question on their ballots about whether or not the legislature should be allowed to pass laws permitting betting on in-state college sports or athletic events.

Currently, New Jersey residents are prohibited from betting on college sports or events that take place in the state.

Another question asks about changing the constitution to allow more organizations to use games of chance, like bingo and raffles, as a way to raise money for their organizations.

Currently, only veterans and senior citizen organizations are permitted to raise money in that way.

