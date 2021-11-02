PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, New Jersey and Philadelphia voters had the final say on several critical ballot questions. Yes or no, the voters spoke loud and clear.

Should Philadelphians change the city’s charter to urge the state legislature to decriminalize marijuana and allow it to be sold outside of medical programs?

Yes is leading with 73% of the vote. 34% of precincts are reporting.

However, it’s non-binding and the state legislature doesn’t have to take any action.

Another question: Should Philadelphians change the charter to allow the personnel director more flexibility when choosing how many candidates to interview for job openings.

Yes is leading with 64% of the vote with 34% of precincts are reporting.

Right now, city departments can only choose between two candidates with the highest civil service scores. Critics of this rule say it limits diversity in the workforce.

In New Jersey, voters saw two statewide questions on their ballots.

Should New Jerseyans allow the legislature to pass laws permitting betting on in-state college sports or athletic events?

No is leading with 56% of the vote with 35% of precincts reporting.

Currently, New Jersey residents are prohibited from betting on college sports or events that take place in the state.

The second question: Should New Jerseyans change the constitution to allow more organizations to use games of chance, like bingo and raffles, as a way to raise money for their organizations. Right now that type of fundraising is restricted.

Yes is leading with 63% with 35% of precincts reporting.

Currently, only veterans and senior citizen organizations are permitted to use games of chance to raise money.