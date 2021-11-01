PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lawyers for Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon are asking a federal judge to throw out the bribery and corruption charges against them. The two are on trial for an alleged agreement they kept Henon in a union job so Dougherty could influence council votes.
Both men arrived to the courthouse Monday morning, with Henon refusing to take questions. Dougherty commented that he wonders why he is on trial based on the evidence presented thus far.
The prosecution wrapped up its presentation of evidence last week.