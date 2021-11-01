CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. This happened on Parish Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

parish st triple shooting north philadelphia

Philadelphia police said the victims, all in their 20s, were shot near North 15th Street. Officers at the scene examined a car that seemed to be crashed into a pole.

Details are limited at this time, but police said the two hospitalized victims are in critical condition.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here