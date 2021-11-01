PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. This happened on Parish Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Philadelphia police said the victims, all in their 20s, were shot near North 15th Street. Officers at the scene examined a car that seemed to be crashed into a pole.
Details are limited at this time, but police said the two hospitalized victims are in critical condition.
