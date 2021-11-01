PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A four-alarm that broke out Sunday night in a three-story warehouse in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section is now under control, according to officials, but the cleanup is causing Monday morning traffic problems. As of 5 a.m. Monday, all lanes of Richmond Street are closed between Allegheny and Castor Avenues.

BREAKING: 4-Alarm fire 🔥 that broke out overnight in #PortRichmond has all lanes CLOSED on Richmond St in both directions between Allegheny Ave and Castor Ave. Fire department still at the scene. This could affect the morning commute on I-95. Watch @CBSPhilly for more info. — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) November 1, 2021

Fire crews responded to the fire just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Tioga and Richmond Street next to Interstate 95 southbound. Officials said the fire started inside the old PJ Dooley’s Tire warehouse. The crews got flames under control around 11:45 p.m.

A portion of the highway near the fire was initially shut down due to the smoky conditions, Craig Murphy, the Philadelphia Fire Department’s first deputy fire commissioner, said.

“There was fire showing on the top level when companies first arrived,” he said.

According to Tony McGinley, the owner of Bonk’s Bar, one of his bartenders called in the flames.

“One of the bartenders was taking out the trash, he saw some smoke and called it in,” he said, adding, “It was pretty intense.”

That bartenders stayed behind to offer fire crews food and water as they fought the blaze.

“We stayed open for the firefighters for the bathrooms, they have food and drink whatever they need,” McGinley said.

As of right now, there are no reported injuries. It’s unclear what started the fire.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.