DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County judge will rule on a motion to sequester hundreds of votes Monday after at least 600 mail-in ballots were sent to the wrong addresses. Officers are trying to figure out just how big the issue is.
Lawyers for the Delaware County Council Republican Candidates filed the motion.
The judge asked the lawyers and the county to file briefs before she rules. Those who got the wrong ballot do have options.
"Those ballots are being set aside. The people that got them can come here and vote on Monday or on Tuesday, or go to their polling place and vote, or get a replacement mail-in ballot," George Bradley, the lawyer for the Delaware County Democratic Committee, said.
County officials said a third-party vendor hired by the county mailed the incorrect ballots.