PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia police officer who was shot while responding to a disturbance call is headed home. Officer Julian Jones waved to the crowd, seemingly in good spirits as he heads home to his family.
Officer Jones was injured last week when he and other law enforcement responded to the incident near Saint Joseph's University's campus.
Police said the suspect had a hammer and pickaxe and walked toward police. Officers used a taser and the suspect fell to the ground before getting up and charging at police, according to authorities. There was then a scuffle, and Officer Cindy Wiiliams-Dorin shot the suspect, 31-year-old Koffi Dzima.
Williams-Dorin also hit Jones in the leg. Reports said Dzima was standing on top of Jones at the time of the shooting.
Jones is one of five Philadelphia police Officers who have been shot in the line of duty this year.
Both Jones and the other officer are on administrative leave as an investigation continues.