PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times at point-blank range inside a car with two of his daughters also inside. It happened Monday just after 6 p.m. on South 4th Street in South Philadelphia.

While that man did not survive, miraculously, his girls were not hit despite being just inches away from the barrage of bullets.

Philadelphia police are searching for the shooter who fired a semi-automatic weapon into a gray minivan parked outside a home Monday night just before 6 p.m. on the 900 block of South 4th Street.

“We found 14 bullet holes in the front windshield,” Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Scott Small said.

Inside that vehicle were a father sitting in the driver’s seat and two of his three daughters.

“His 16-year-old daughter was in the front passenger seat,” Small said. “His 13-year-old daughter was in one of the rear seats.”

The 42-year-old man was hit multiple times in the torso and chest and twice in the head. Police nearby heard the shots and arrived to find the victim slumped behind the wheel. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Officials say the gunman stood in close range.

“One of the shell casings actually landed on the minivan, which is an indication that the shooter walked right up to this minivan and just probably from a few feet away fired multiple shots,” Small said.

The suspect ran off after the attack. Amazingly, no one else, including both teens, was not hit or harmed.

“They are really, really lucky because they were probably just inches away from being struck,” Small said.

Police are still trying to figure out a motive and are currently reviewing surveillance cameras from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.