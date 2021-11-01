TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will give an update Monday afternoon on the status of COVID-19 in the state. The governor will be joined by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Secretary of State Tahesha Way. Ed Lifshitz, the Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director, will also be in attendance.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- When: Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
