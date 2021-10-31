Hundreds Participate In Radnor Run To Help Those Affected By Lung Disease

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — It’s a Mainline tradition. On Sunday, hundreds ran in the Radnor Run.

Participants are helping to make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by lung disease.

“It feels great,” Caroline Hutchinson, Executive Director of the American Lung Association, said. “Feels good to be here and to do an in-person event safely.”

About 400 runners took part in the run.

“It’s the American Lung Association, a good cause, and I feel great,” Lee Covich, who participated in the run, said.

“We’ve taken home the trophy the last three years,” Steve McMenamin, of Team DLL, said.

McMenamin, who’s from South Carolina, flew in on this Halloween to lead his team of 54 runners to another victory.

He says the real victory is maintaining mental and physical health.

“We are encouraging our members to invest in themselves,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to get out and go for a run and do something for yourself. Invest in yourself, invest in the community.”

The group is looking to raise $12,000 that will support research for lung diseases and lung cancer.

In 2021, the American Lung Association is kicking off a major initiative to combat COVID-19.

“Over the next three years we plan to raise $25 million dollars and dedicate that towards COVID research and research against other raspatory pandemics,” Hutchinson said.

Kids also took place in the Halloween run in costumes, including one who was an Eagles cheerleader.

“We are running to help kids with lung cancer,” one kid said.

If Sunday’s turnout sets the precedent for future runs and research, we are well on our way.