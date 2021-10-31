NEW JERSEY (CBS) — New Jersey’s first-ever early in-person voting wrapped up Sunday.

The governor’s seat is up for grabs with the Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy facing off against Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Polls show Murphy is in the lead, but no Democrat has been reelected Governor in the Garden State since 1977.

Murphy was out in Atlantic City Sunday, while Ciattarelli spent the day in North Jersey.

Key issues include taxes and healthcare. More than 500,000 mail-in and in-person votes have already been cast. All 120 seats in the legislature are also on the ballot.

Many people Eyewitness News talked to Sunday already cast their votes with some opting to wait for Tuesday.

“I’m working the polls, I did mine by mail,” Lorae Cassanova said.

“I did early voting because I rent here in Haddonfield to commute into work, I live at the Jersey Shore,” a man said.

“I just like to go and vote in person,” Irene Powers said.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked before 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.

If you haven’t yet, don’t forget to check out CBS3’s election guide ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.