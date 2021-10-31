PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man surrendered himself to Philadelphia police Sunday night in connection to the hit-and-run that left 8-year-old Ja-Kha House dead in Strawberry Mansion last week. Police say Khadeir Harris has been charged with murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle, and several other charges, for allegedly killing House.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on 33rd and Huntingdon Streets last Monday.

House was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he later died.

Harris’ attorney, Richard J. Fuschino, says his client turned himself in after he found out on social media he was wanted for questioning, and that they contacted officials before they knew a warrant had been issued.

Fuschino says until all facts are known, justice can’t be served.

“A person being arrested or a warrant being issued for a person’s arrest is no evidence of their guilt at all,” Fuschino said. “We do have some information that there were witnesses who said that the vehicle was being shot at, there is some evidence to suggest there were at least two people in the vehicle and there is evidence to suggest there were bullet holes in the vehicle when it was found.”

Neighbors say the video shows the driver of a white SUV speeding down 33rd and Huntingdon Streets before hitting the boy. Police say he was thrown across the street.

“It was crazy,” Carol Green told Eyewitness News. “It was crazy. The car didn’t stop. It kept on going. It just kept on going.”

About four hours after the deadly hit-and-run, police found the wanted vehicle in the 4000 block of Balwynne Park Road.

The community is heartbroken by the tragic news.

