By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discusses how to help your pets, dogs in particular, on holidays like Halloween. She says owners can help their pets by keeping them inside on a night with a lot of people wandering the streets, keeping them in a room away from where trick-or-treaters will be knocking and ringing the doorbell, and more.

