DETROIT (CBS) — It was against the winless Detroit Lions, but the Eagles got the job done. Running backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard scored two rushing touchdowns apiece as the Eagles toppled the Lions, 44-6, Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit to improve to 3-5 on the season.

The Eagles’ offense looked completely different compared to the one head coach Nick Sirianni and company trotted out during the first seven weeks of the season. The offense featured more creativity in the running game and quarterback Jalen Hurts took more snaps under center.

Scott had 60 rushing yards on 12 carries to go along with his two scores. Howard carried the ball 12 times for 57 yards. His first touchdown of the game gave the Eagles a 17-0 lead late in the second quarter.

Howard was called up from the practice squad this week after starting running back Miles Sanders went on injured reserve.

The Eagles rushed for 236 yards overall on the day, which was their highest total of the season. According to NFL Research, the Eagles had 125-plus rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first half for the first time since Week 10 in 2010 when they beat the Washington Football Team, 59-28.

The @Eagles had 126 rush yds & 2 rush TD in the 1st half today at the Lions This is the first time the Eagles have had 125+ rush yards & 2+ rush TD in the 1st half of a game since Week 10, 2010 at Washington (Won 59-28 behind 4 pass TD & 2 rush TD from Michael Vick)#PHIvsDET — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 31, 2021

Sirianni featured wideout Jalen Reagor in the running game early in the contest. He finished the game with two carries for 21 yards and might’ve had more if he didn’t exit the game with an ankle injury.

Reagor got carted off the field after he took a sweep and slipped near the goal line. The play was originally called a touchdown but got overturned after officials reviewed it.

Hurts, who wasn’t asked to do as much, added 71 yards on the ground. He also went 9 for 14 for 103 passing yards.

The Eagles pass catchers had a quiet afternoon besides tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert hauled in six catches for 72 receiving yards.

The Eagles’ defense had their best day of the season against the Lions.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, like Sirianni, was also more creative in his game plan. He sent multiple blitzes and the Eagles were able to get pressure on Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

The Eagles sacked Goff six times, including two by Josh Sweat. Milton Williams, Hassan Ridgeway, Tarron Jackson, and Derek Barnett each had one sack.

Darius Slay, a former Lion, recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown.

You know the defense had to get in on the fun, too.#PHIvsDET | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/84JDhlsCqt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2021

D’Andre Swift, the Philadelphia native who starred at St. Joseph’s Prep, had 12 carries for 27 yards and a fumble. He also caught five passes for 24 yards.

The Eagles will play the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.