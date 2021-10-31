Travelers Left Feeling Frustrated At Philadelphia International Airport As American Airlines Cancels Thousands Of Flights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flight cancellations continue to skyrocket at American Airlines. They canceled more than 900 flights Sunday.

Sunday’s cancellations bring American’s three-day total to more than 1,800 canceled flights.

“I didn’t even realize it was Halloween but it’s definitely spooky here,” one man said.

On Halloween weekend, people at Philadelphia International Airport say the only emotion they’re feeling is frustration.

“I’m tired,” Georgina Campbell said. “I just left work this morning, went home, took a shower and this is what I face.”

And the scariest thing is not knowing when they’ll make it home.

“This morning our flight from Philly to Fort Lauderdale was delayed twice and then ultimately canceled,” Robin Martin said.

From Friday to Sunday, American Airlines says they canceled more than 1700 flights this weekend due to severe weather winds at its hub in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The company claims because of this staffing began to run tight causing a ripple effect from coast to coast.

“We’re rebooked on a 16 hour voyage tomorrow through Denver that gets us back at midnight Los Angeles time which is three in the morning this time,” John Kenner said.

The cancellations come just two weeks after Southwest Airlines made headlines for canceling more than 2,000 flights due to air traffic control issues and disruptive weather of their own.

“It’s probably not the last time it’s gonna happen,” another man said.

Philadelphia Airport officials are advising all passengers to check on their flight status with their airlines and to contact the airline directly with any issues.

But for Campbell, the toughest part of the day wasn’t just the uncertainty or toting around heavy luggage. It was missing her son Liam’s third Halloween

“I wanted to see him today but I don’t even know,” she said.

As frustrated passengers and long lines continue at Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines released a statement saying things should improve during the holiday season as they get more flight crews hired.